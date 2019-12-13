Family Time Hilaria Baldwin, Thomas Rhett and More Celebrities Picking and Decorating Christmas Trees With Their Kids By Riley Cardoza December 13, 2019 Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram 23 24 / 23 Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman The couple had two Christmas tree lighting — one with each of their daughters on Kotb’s lap. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News