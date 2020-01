Jamie-Lynn Sigler

“My son came home from school today and he has a ‘girlfriend,’ and he said to me: ‘You know mom, one minute River loves me and the next minute she’s mad at me and I don’t even know what I did!’” the Sopranos alum told Us exclusively in January 2020. “I was like, ‘You’re learning very early about women and relationships. I’m glad that you’re learning that.’ It’s so cute.”