Baring all. Chelsea Houska is determined to be “open and homey” with her Instagram followers about her postpartum body.

“Five days postpartum,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, captioned a Sunday, January 31, Instagram selfie. “Still rocking a tummy that looks a bit pregnant and some huge milk boobs. … Also, let’s keep it real real. The belly’s still chilling.”

The South Dakota native gave birth to her baby girl on Tuesday, January 26, writing via Instagram: “She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night.”

The traffic control specialist, 32, added with a post of his own at the time: “Blessed with another little Angel! Stole my heart immediately!”

The couple are also the parents of Watson, 4, and Layne, 2. The former reality star previously welcomed daughter Aubree, now 11, with her then-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

“I always wanted to be a father,” DeBoer captioned a sweet hospital shot with Walker on Wednesday, January 27. “I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted 4 beautiful children. @chelseahouska thank you for this life and creating miracles. I love you. Not sure how this rugged good ole boy got as lucky as I did, but I truly couldn’t ask for anything more. Blessed with our new baby girl. She has a daddy who will love her with all his heart and then some. #blessedman.”

The couple announced Houska’s pregnancy in August 2020. They have been documenting their home build process while creating a space for their future family of six.

“Holy crap,” the 16 and Pregnant alum wrote via Instagram. “We are so excited for this journey. We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”

Houska’s last episode of Teen Mom 2 aired last month. She confirmed in November 2020 that she would be exiting the MTV show after 10 seasons.

“MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” she announced at the time. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. … Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

