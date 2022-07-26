A weekend to remember! Christina Hall (née Haack) showed off what she and her family are getting up to in the country after moving to Tennessee.

“Tennessee summers are hottt 🔥…. so watering holes and blackberry picking for delicious smoothies are a must!” the HGTV star, 38, captioned an Instagram video on Saturday, July 23. In the clip, the Wellness Remodel author was joined by husband Joshua Hall, daughter Taylor, 11, and sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2.

The social media upload also offered a glimpse at the California native’s family home with Joshua, 40. Earlier this month, Christina opened up about how the couple were settling into their new space, writing via Instagram, “Designing our modern home with earthy undertones 🤍. A totally different style than we have ever lived in. We still have no furniture (as I’m sure most of you know, back order is no joke).”

At the time, Christina used the platform to document her special moments with her youngest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead. “Cuddles are my love language and I live for them. 🤍 Summertime has us like 🥳,” she captioned a sweet Instagram pic of the mother-son duo enjoying a nap together.

The Christina on the Coast star’s insight into her dynamic with Hudson comes amid her custody battle with Anstead, 43. In April, the U.K. native made headlines when he requested full custody of their child. (The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star also shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.)

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, Ant alleged that Christina spent less than 10 days a month with their child for nearly two years.

The Flip or Flop alum, for her part, denied Ant’s accusations, telling Us in a statement, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

A judge later denied the expert mechanic’s full custody request due to an “insufficient showing” of evidence. As they prepare for their upcoming September hearing, the exes — who finalized their divorce in June 2021 after splitting the previous September — are “coparenting as best they can,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They both have a busy summer schedule and are making it work, splitting time with Hudson.”

Scroll down to see Christina’s quality time with her family in Tennessee: