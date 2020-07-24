Babies

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Babies: See Which Pros Gave Birth

By
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Instagram Dancing With the Stars Babies Which Pros Gave Birth
 Courtesy of Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram
4
2 / 4
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Shai Chmerkovskiy

The little one is “all about” his mom, Murgatroyd exclusively told Us in November 2018.

Back to top