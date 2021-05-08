The Felker family! Evan Felker and Staci Felker are still going strong despite the Turnpike Troubador singer’s cheating scandal, sharing sweet pictures with their daughter, Evangeline, after her surprise March 2021 birth.

The accountant announced their baby girl’s arrival with an Instagram post, reading, “Y’all welcome my husband Evan Felker back to my grid after a few years off. He’s here to introduce our first born. Evangelina Hartford Felker.”

The new mom subsequently shared throwback photos from the course of her pregnancy, from bikini selfies to baby shower group pics. Staci “felt good the majority of the time,” she wrote of the experience in April, making a list of pros and cons.

“PROS: Baby kicks are awesome and magical,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “People love seeing a pregnant lady. I enjoyed food differently knowing I was growing my daughter. I always had a TON of superficial fears about my body … and I cared a lot less about gaining weight and stretching skin than I imagined I would.”

As for the cons, she wrote, “I hated the end when movement, breathing, shoes and sleep became super difficult. It left me feeling depressed often. I found labor more enjoyable than the last few weeks. I had a dream last night I was already pregnant again and woke up very relieved because I’m enjoying being a party of one for now.”

She and Evan wed in September 2016. The country crooner was romantically linked to Miranda Lambert less than two years later while the Grammy winner was dating Anderson East. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2018 that Evan and Staci had finalized their divorce.

In his August 2020 memoir Red Dirt, the “Gin, Smoke, Lies” singer revealed that he and Staci had reconciled.

“First and foremost, I found sobriety and recovery,” he wrote of their reunion. “And I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world. I got back to just being me. I could not have ever done that while we were touring like we were. I had initially blamed everything on being on the road. But it’s only when you take the road out of the equation that you see you’ve still got problems. I was able to start fixing those.”

Keep scrolling to see sweet shots of the Oklahoma natives with their first child.