Staci Felker Slams Predatory Trolls Criticizing Her Postpartum Weight

Postpartum body pride! Staci Felker revealed her thoughts regarding comments on her body after giving birth, noting that she received many offers to post weight-loss ads after sharing how much weight she gained during her pregnancy.

“Coming for new mothers about their weight is predatory and really messed up,” the 36-year-old wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 1. “I’m not a wounded gazelle. I’m a stone cold bad ass that created LIFE with my physical form 💃🏻.”

On March 9, the Oklahoma native posted a headline-making Instagram photo welcoming her husband, Evan Felker, “back to [her] grid after a few years off” to introduce the pair’s firstborn daughter, Evangelina.

Less than two years after their September 2016 wedding, Evan, also 36, was romantically linked to Miranda Lambert. At the time, the “Mama’s Broken Heart” crooner, 37, was dating Anderson East.

Staci claimed that her husband had ghosted her in a July 2018 Instagram video. “A man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days,” she said at the time. “How dare I smile after all he did to try to break me?”

Us Weekly confirmed the pair had finalized their divorce in August 2018. Two years later, the Turnpike Troubadours singer revealed that he and Staci had reconciled in his August 2020 book Red Dirt.

Still, the baby announcement was news to many, with Staci keeping the pregnancy tightly under wraps until their daughter was born.

After posting more about her journey to motherhood — including her decision to work out while pregnant — via an Instagram Story on Sunday, March 28, weight loss advice came pouring in.

“Here’s some clarification: The day I went into labor and a week postpartum, I was exercising. It’s essential for my mental health. Trust me, at 40 weeks pregnant, I wasn’t working out to be aesthetically pleasing,” the new mother wrote on Thursday in response to the feedback. “I was able to gain 59 pounds without anyone being bold enough to DM me about weight loss. I did get offers to sell weight loss solutions during my secret pregnancy, which I found hilarious.”

Staci noted that although she’s received paid offers to post weight-loss ads ever since she entered the public eye, she’s always turned them down.

“What is it about a woman TURNING FOOD INTO A HUMAN that makes people think it’s okay to comment on her weight or offer to help her ‘bounce back’??” she wrote.

While Staci can handle the criticism, she wants people to understand how much their words may hurt someone — and how the comments could have affected her in another version of her life.

“I have a 2 month old baby. I’m exclusively breastfeeding her and we are both in excellent health. Praise the Lord for all those blessings, but what if we weren’t??” she continued. “What if I was quietly dealing with depression, anxiety or an any number of complications with my new child and then people ALSO hit me with some bull s—t about my postpartum body being not good enough?!”