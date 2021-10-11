Setting the record straight. Halsey clapped back at the “illusion” that their postpartum body has bounced back nearly three months after giving birth.

“I did [Saturday Night Live] two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked,” the singer, 27, captioned a Monday, October 11, Instagram slideshow, referencing their Saturday, October 9, performance with Kim Kardashian guest hosting. “That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important. The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing, and I am letting it.”

The New Jersey native went on to write that they have “no interest in working out,” adding, “I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son. With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job. I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently. If you’ve been following me because you’re also a parent and you dig what I’m doing, please know I’m in your corner. I will never have my ‘pre baby body back’ no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby!”

The I Would Leave Me If I Could author has been “altered … forever.” They concluded, “That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back! But in the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real.”

Halsey wore sports bras and shorts in the social media upload, their bare stomach on display from multiple angles. When performing on the SNL stage two days prior, they stunned in a skintight jumpsuit.

The Grammy nominee welcomed their first child with Alev Aydin in July. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth,” the “Bad at Love” singer wrote via Instagram at the time. “Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin.”

Last month, Halsey showed the little one’s face for the first time, calling the 2-month-old “the best birthday gift there is.”