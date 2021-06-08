Family Time Home Town’s Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s Family Album: Photos By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy Erin Napier/Instagram 10 10 / 10 New Parents The couple cradled their newborn in the hospital in January 2018. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17: Katie Thurston’s 29 Suitors Confirmed as ABC Teases Surprise Contestant Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News