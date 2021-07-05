Her Book Was Written to Share His Story

Kloots’ memoir, titled Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, came out in June 2021 to tell Cordero’s story and provide closure, she explained in an Instagram video. To celebrate the book launch, she organized a “book blessing” where more than 21,000 people virtually joined her and son Elvis at the last stage Cordero performed on at The Bourbon Room. Kloots even wore Cordero’s final costume, which was a giant angel. She wrote on Instagram, “Anna [Kloots, her sister] and I wrote this book so that Nick’s [sic] name would go down in history. Nick Cordero, thank you for being our angel.”