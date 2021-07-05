She Lived in the House He Helped Pick Out

After Cordero’s death, the former Bullets Over Broadway dancer renovated the Laurel Canyon home she and Cordero had purchased before he got sick. In an Instagram post from February 2021, Kloots revealed she could feel her late husband’s presence in the house he helped pick out.

As of April 2021, Kloots expressed her desire to move from the Laurel Canyon property. According to Hello, the talk show host revealed her intentions in an Instagram Story. She wrote, “Our house is amazing but very small. Elvis and I can’t stay there forever because of that. It was never a home we bought as a ‘forever home’ but I will never sell it!” The Dirt reported that the single mom had purchased a new cottage in the same neighborhood.