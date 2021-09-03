She Went to His Broadway Tribute

Kloots revealed in September 2021 that she is returning to the East Coast to see a tribute to her late husband. Cordero played Earl in the original Broadway cast of Waitress. The show was one of the first Broadway musicals to return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“BROADWAY IS BACK with a ‘big ol slice of Live Your Life pie!!!'” Kloots shared via Instagram. “Heading to NYC for a very special opening night that will honor Nick!! Thank you to the whole @waitressmusical cast and crew for this special invite and tribute to the original Earl. I’m pretty confident that I will cry through the entire show but I can’t wait to be there ❤️❤️❤️”