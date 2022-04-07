Trio time! James Marsden posed for red carpet photos at the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiere with his three children.

The actor, 48, was all smiles at the Tuesday, April 5, event in a black suit. He grinned side-by-side with son Jack, 21, daughter Mary, 16, and son William, 9. The Oklahoma native shares his eldest two children with ex-wife Lisa Linde, as well as his youngest with ex-girlfriend Rose Costa.

The Enchanted star previously posed with his “Sonic family,” including Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz, at a Sunday, April 3, family event. Marsden shared the cast shots via Instagram at the time.

The Dead to Me star, who plays Sheriff Tom Wachowski, considers parenting to be the achievement he’s “most proud of,” Marsden told Men’s Health in 2018.

“It is the most fulfilling,” the former model gushed of fatherhood at the time. “I’m always self-deprecating, but I don’t have a problem saying that I am a great dad.”

That same year, Marsden praised his eldest son for following in his modeling footsteps.

“He’s slowly dipping his feet in the waters a little bit,” Marsden told Wonderwall. “He’s testing it out to see what it’s about and what it means and if it feels right for him. He’s taking it very slowly and cautiously. If it’s something that I can help him with, then I will. He’s 16 and figuring out his world and who he is and what his strengths are and what his passions are and what he wants to do. This is something that we’re just sort of testing out.”

The Westworld alum noted that starting his own career at that age would have been “crazy,” going on to call his son “nuts.”

The 27 Dresses star explained, “Nowadays, this is when people start. … We’re supporting him. I didn’t know what the hell I wanted to do at that age. I think he’s just trying to figure it out. You don’t think ‘career’ at 16, but if he wants to learn about it, great.”

When Jack, who is signed by Wilhelmina Models, went on to walk a Dolce and Gabbana runway in 2018, Marsden snapped shots from the front row and called himself a “proud papa” via Instagram. “Could not be more proud,” he wrote.

Jack, likewise, is “proud” of his dad, Marsden went on to tell Wonderwall of the then-teen’s thoughts on his Westworld performance.

“When they’re younger, my kids are wonderfully underwhelmed with what I do in a great way,” the Stand star explained at the time. “But nowadays, Jack, my eldest, is very proud and wants to show up on set and see how it’s all done and everything.”

Keep scrolling to see Jack and his siblings supporting Marsden at the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiere on Tuesday.