Pregnancies Inside Pregnant Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner’s Curacao Babymoon Ahead of 2nd Child’s Arrival: Pics By Riley Cardoza January 16, 2020 Courtesy Doug Hehner/Instagram 20 2 / 20 Homesick Her and Hehner’s daughter, Henley, wouldn’t “stop giving the phone kisses” on FaceTime. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News