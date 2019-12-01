Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin celebrated their son Jace’s 1st birthday at their Nashville home on Saturday, November 30.

The “Whine Down” podcast hosts pulled out all the stops for their youngest child’s big day, with face painting and a balloon artist, while the former Buffalo Bills player, 32, even donned a cumbersome padded costume from the 2006 Disney movie Cars.

“Daddy, you’re ready to dress up in your costume?” the former One Tree Hill star, 35, asked her husband as he slipped into a black onesie. “Daddy loves you so much, just remember that,” Caussin replied.

It was a sweet show of togetherness for the couple, who have weathered ups and downs over the course of their four-year marriage.

In March, the former football pro opened up about a “massive” relapse last year in his recovery from sex addiction. Caussin admitted that he had been undergoing treatment for nearly three years and had one year of sobriety before his relapse.

“I’m not minimizing cheating because we have other things in Jan and I’s discussion of boundaries that’s cheating,” he explained on their podcast. “But no sex outside of the marriage. I just want people to be clear that there wasn’t any other affair since that moment.”

Kramer said that her husband did “something he should not have done” and implied that she nearly caught him with another woman.

“We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up,” she said.

“Yeah, basically,” her husband added.

“I showed up at the hotel instead,” Kramer added. “If you really want to know.”

“Yeah, we’ve been through some s–t,” Caussin admitted.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2016 that the athlete had cheated on his wife with multiple women after their May 2015 wedding. They split but later reconciled, renewing their vows in December 2017. In addition to Jace, they have a daughter, Jolie, 3.

In October this year, Kramer revealed that she found a topless photo of a woman on Caussin’s Apple Watch after he deleted the text from his phone, knowing it would upset her.

“I saw it, and … my heart just fell,” Kramer said on her podcast on October 6. “I was like, it’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such a f–king idiot … Like, how is this happening again? I don’t want to live this kind of life. We just moved into this beautiful house, and we had our second kid, and we fought so hard. Why is this happening again?”

The singer, who believed her husband’s claim that he didn’t know the woman, admitted in the following week’s episode that the stress of worrying about her husband straying is taking a toll on her.

“I told Michael the other day, I was just like, ‘I don’t believe that there won’t be another time, and that sucks to have to feel that,’” she said. “Because how can I believe that when I’ve heard so many times ‘I’ll never do it again. I’ll never do it again.’ So, it kinda puts me in this really awkward situation, and it makes me look weak to be continuing to stick around whether he did something or he didn’t. And I believe that he didn’t. Like, I know it wasn’t a real person, I know all those things. But it doesn’t matter.”

“I’m not saying it’s weak to stay, I’m not saying it’s weak to leave,” she added. “I’m just saying for me personally and where I’m at and how many times… I’m now like, it’s weakening me by staying.”

Less than a month later the pair stepped out together at the People’s Choice Awards, where they were nominated for Pop Podcast of 2019.

“The fact we are doing a podcast together about the ups and downs of life and love and here we are healthy and strong and growing together on the crazy ride of marriage is a win in [and] of itself!!” she captioned an Instagram photo with her husband on the red carpet on November 10.

Scroll down for pics from Jace’s birthday celebration.