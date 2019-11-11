



Jana Kramer and husband, Mike Caussin , celebrated their “healthy and strong” marriage at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10, where they were nominated for Pop Podcast of 2019. The country singer, 35, shared a stunning snapshot on Instagram the night of the awards and opened up about the couple’s journey to where they are now.

“Mom and dad are ready for @peopleschoice awards!” Kramer captioned the photo of herself and Caussin, 32, on their way to the red carpet. “The fact we are doing a podcast together about the ups and downs of life and love and here we are healthy and strong and growing together on the crazy ride of marriage is a win in [and] of itself!!”

Over the course of their four-year marriage, the couple have weathered their fair share of challenges, all of which they’ve talked candidly about on their “Whine Down” podcast. In March, Caussin opened up about facing a “massive” relapse in his battle with sex addiction the previous year. The former football star confirmed that he had been receiving treatment for nearly three years, with one year of sobriety under his belt prior to the relapse.

“I’m not minimizing cheating because we have other things in Jan and I’s discussion of boundaries that’s cheating,” the Buffalo Bills player explained on the podcast. “But no sex outside of the marriage.”

In September 2016, shortly after the couple announced their brief separation, a source close to Kramer revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that her husband had cheated on her “multiple times with multiple women.” The pair eventually reunited, renewing their vows in December 2017.

More recently, Kramer revealed that she found a topless photo of a woman Caussin claims he didn’t know. On the October 6 episode of “Whine Down,” the former NFL star said he had deleted the text, knowing it would upset his wife. Despite his efforts, the One Tree Hill alum still discovered the photo on her husband’s Apple Watch.

“I saw it, and … my heart just fell,” Kramer said on air. “I was like, it’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such a f—king idiot … Like, how is this happening again? I don’t want to live this kind of life. We just moved into this beautiful house, and we had our second kid, and we fought so hard. Why is this happening again?”

Though she wants to keep her family together, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant admitted that staying in her marriage is “weakening” her. Kramer and Caussin share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 10 months.