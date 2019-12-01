Kids

Jana Kramer and Husband Mike Caussin Celebrate Son Jace’s 1st Birthday: Photos

By
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Celebrate Son Jace’s 1st Birthday
 Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram
11
12 / 11

Birthday Boy

“I know you’re 1 Jace, but you will always be my baby,” Kramer wrote of her son hours before his party.

Back to top