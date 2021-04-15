Pics Inside ‘The Hills’ Star Jason Wahler’s Wife Ashley Slack’s ‘Surprise’ Baby Shower: Photos By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Michael Sharp Photography/@_michaelsharp/immichaelsharp.com 8 8 / 8 Group Shot Slack posed for a pic with her friends. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News