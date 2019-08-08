Family Time

Inside Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Summer With Kids After Regaining Custody: Lake Days, Couch Cuddles and More

By
Jenelle Summer 2019 Ensley David Eason
 Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram
24
25 / 24

Father-Daughter Time

Ensley was “caught off guard” in an August 6 photo with her father.

Back to top