A safe space! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita couldn’t be more “excited” to reveal their newborn son Beckett’s nursery.
“When @justinmikita and I found out we were having a bébé, I immediately wanted my friend @breeganjane to help design a @potterybarnkids nursery with whimsy, love, color (but gender neutral!) and fun vibes,” the Modern Family alum, 44, captioned aWednesday, July 5, Instagram slideshow. “It turned out so good, now I wish it was my room. #babybeckett.”
The actor went on to share a “preview” of the room on his Instagram Story, from its yellow and blue walls to its colorful mobile.
Us Weekly confirmed last month that the couple’s son had arrived. Two weeks after Beckett’s birth, the Montana native gushed about Mikita’s fatherhood skills.
“7 years ago today I married you,” Ferguson captioned a photo of the Los Angeles native, 34, feeding their infant at the hospital. “Two weeks ago I got to see you become a dad. We are entering a whole new chapter and I couldn’t be happier to be doing it with you. Happy anniversary @justinmikita. Beckett is so lucky to have you and so am I.”
The Emmy nominee has continued to document his fatherhood journey, from a video of himself singing to the little one to a picture of Beckett’s new onesie.
He and Mikita tied the knot in July 2013 in New York City. Ferguson announced in January that he and his husband were starting a family.
“[Turning 40] is when you finally become an adult, I feel,” the Broadway star told James Corden at the time. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. Thank you, but shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.”
The then-dad-to-be was “very excited,” he said during the Late Late Show With James Corden appearance. When the host, 41, asked what the pair were having, Ferguson replied, “A human.”