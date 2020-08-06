A safe space! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita couldn’t be more “excited” to reveal their newborn son Beckett’s nursery.

“When @justinmikita and I found out we were having a bébé, I immediately wanted my friend @breeganjane to help design a @potterybarnkids nursery with whimsy, love, color (but gender neutral!) and fun vibes,” the Modern Family alum, 44, captioned aWednesday, July 5, Instagram slideshow. “It turned out so good, now I wish it was my room. #babybeckett.”

The actor went on to share a “preview” of the room on his Instagram Story, from its yellow and blue walls to its colorful mobile.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the couple’s son had arrived. Two weeks after Beckett’s birth, the Montana native gushed about Mikita’s fatherhood skills.

“7 years ago today I married you,” Ferguson captioned a photo of the Los Angeles native, 34, feeding their infant at the hospital. “Two weeks ago I got to see you become a dad. We are entering a whole new chapter and I couldn’t be happier to be doing it with you. Happy anniversary @justinmikita. Beckett is so lucky to have you and so am I.”