Tracking her progress. Jessica Szohr opened up to her Instagram followers about her six-week postpartum body on Monday, February 22.

“Still blows my mind that I grew a little human inside me,” the Gossip Girl alum, 35, captioned a slideshow of mirror selfies. “My body transformed into [my daughter Bowie’s] home for 10 months. While I look forward to getting back to exercising, I am grateful for my fast metabolism and I am proud of my body. It is resilient and strong!”

Pregnant Hilary Duff commented on the social media upload: “Whoa girl. Looking great.”

Szohr went on to post a photo from last month, taken “a few days after [her] baby arrived.” The Wisconsin native wore a black bra and underwear while flashing a peace sign in the throwback shot.

“I want to start off by saying that each and every one of you have an instrument that is so special and so unique and there is not another one like it out there and that’s your body,” the Orville star gushed via her Instagram Story. “That’s freaking rad. I’m posting some stuff about my body because postpartum is a real crazy journey. I just want to say that you’re unique and special and rad and really understand the blessing of your body. No one else has it.”

The actress gave birth to Bowie in January, her first child and boyfriend Brad Richardson‘s second. (He previously welcomed eldest his daughter, Lexi, with ex-wife Lauren Hunt.)

“Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21,” the new mom wrote via Instagram at the time. “This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special.”

The black-and-white reveal came four months after Szohr’s pregnancy announcement. She posted a photo of the professional ice hockey player, 36, leaning in to kiss her baby bump in September 2020, writing, “Full of joy!”

Szohr started dating the Canadian athlete in 2019. She was previously linked to Ed Westwick, Aaron Rodgers and Scotty McKnight.