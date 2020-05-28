Pregnant!

Jinger Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Daughter With Husband Jeremy Vuolo: See Bump Photos

Jinger Duggar is Pregnant with Baby Number 2 with Jeremy Vuolo
Jinger Duggar, Felicity and Jeremy Vuolo. Madisen Elizabeth Photography
Future Family of Four

The couple posed for a picture with their toddler, holding a “We’re Expecting” sign.

