Pregnant! Jinger Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Daughter With Husband Jeremy Vuolo: See Bump Photos By Riley Cardoza May 28, 2020 Jinger Duggar, Felicity and Jeremy Vuolo. Madisen Elizabeth Photography 4 3 / 4 Future Family of Four The couple posed for a picture with their toddler, holding a “We’re Expecting” sign. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Cooling Face Coverings From Amazon Won’t Make You Sweat These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News