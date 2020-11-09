Family Time

Joe Biden’s Sweetest Moments With His Kids and Grandkids Over the Years: Pics

By
Joe Biden Sweetest Moments With His Kids and Grandkids Over the Years
 Biden Campaign via CNP/MEGA
7
1 / 7
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Major Moment

Joe’s family celebrated his presidential win onstage following his November 2020 speech.

Back to top