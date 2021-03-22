Real Housewives ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Alum Joe Giudice Reunites With His 4 Daughters in the Bahamas By Kathy Campbell March 21, 2021 Courtesy Gia Giudice/Instagram 6 1 / 6 Sister Time Gia shared a video of all four sisters chilling on the sand with their dad. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News