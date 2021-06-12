The happiest place on Earth! Karlie Kloss brought her son Levi, 3 months, to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for the first time.

“Levi’s first visit to the happiest place on earth and mommy’s 1253th [sic] 😜,” Kloss, 28, captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Friday, June 11.

The New York University alum and husband Joshua Kushner, who married in 2018, announced Levi’s birth in March, but they didn’t reveal his name for another month. Kloss posted an Instagram on April 16 of her baby’s tiny hand holding her finger, simply captioned, “Levi Joseph 💙 3.11.21.”

The Project Runway host doesn’t post Levi’s face, but she doesn’t mind showing her baby’s adorable outfits. For his Disney trip, Kloss put him in grey Mickey Mouse pants.

According to her Instagram, the Kloss family went with the model to help Levi enjoy his first meeting with Mickey Mouse. Her parents, Dr. Kurt Kloss and Tracy Kloss, were tagged in a family photo along with sisters Kariann Kloss and Kristine Kloss.

The family posed in front of Cinderella’s castle in the Magic Kingdom park.

The Chicago native added that she was also “celebrating the launch of my disney ears!!” She and several family members were spotted wearing the Disney Parks Designer Collection ear headband that Karlie designed.

The Limited Release Coder Ear Headband was designed by the Kode With Klossy founder “and inspired by the next generation of female costars,” she said in a Disney Parks TikTok.

The headpiece — released Friday at Ever After Jewelry Co. in Disney Springs in Orlando, and at Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California — include a black headband and a light blue bow. The ears are transparent and include lines of code. The transparent pieces light up in blue when the ears are charged with a USB cable.

Karlie’s ears retail for $98 and come in a special keepsake box.

Levi doesn’t quite fit into his ears yet, but it’s only a matter of time before he rocks his own Mickey-inspired headgear.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that Karlie and Kushner, 35, were expecting Levi. The mom-to-be debuted her baby bump on Instagram in November.

The new parents really wanted to start their own family when Karlie got pregnant. They’d “been trying to have a baby for a few months,” a source told Us at the time.

The insider added, “Karlie wouldn’t mind hosting Project Runway while she’s pregnant. They think this is the right time.”

Scroll through for photos from Levi’s first Disney vacation.