Tough Times

“Being pregnant, I got so much advice I just started tuning it out,” Hudson told Blackfilm in 2004. “If one more person told me what I had to do when the baby comes, I was going to shoot them. As a parent, I have such great parents, and they’re my role models as a parent. … I can only hope that when Ryder and the next kids come they like me as much as I like my mom. I learned from my parents. They’re my biggest support system right now.”