All grown up! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their youngest son, Joaquin, graduating high school on Friday, June 11.

“The Graduate! #2021 👨‍🎓,” Ripa, 50, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the trio at the New York City commencement ceremony.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore a pink blouse, printed skirt and pink and teal necklaces as she cozied up to her husband, 50, who donned a navy suit and blue shirt. The 18-year-old graduate smiled as he wore a blue robe with yellow tassels. His white shirt and black tie peaked through the top of the robe.

“So proud❤️❤️❤️,” the Riverdale star commented on his wife’s post.

Ripa, who also shares son Michael, 23, and daughter Lola, 19, with Consuelos, documented the exciting day, from her and Joaquin’s morning getting ready together to him walking across the commencement stage at the Churchill School and Center.

“In our robes,” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her in her makeup robe with clips in her hair while Joaquin sported his graduation gear.

The talk show host shared multiple photos of her youngest child hanging out with friends after the ceremony in addition to him meeting up with Gayle King, who was the school’s honored speaker.

Ripa concluded her Instagram Story recap with a photo of her holding onto Consuelos’ hand while taking in the ceremony. “The empty nesters,” she captioned the snap.

Last month, the couple, who met while starring on All My Children, gushed over their youngest son as he headed off to prom.

“It’s Prom night … Quino and his lovely date Melissa,” Consuelos wrote via Instagram in May alongside a photo of his son wearing one of his tuxedos with the NYC skyline in the background.

Ripa commented on the photo, writing, “In your tux and shoes no less! 😍😍.”

The Joffrey Elite producer also posted photos on her social media account, documenting the “scenes from pre-prom” where Joaquin posed alongside his parents.

While the couple’s older children both graduated from high school and went on to New York University, Joaquin committed to the University of Michigan in March for wrestling.

Scroll down to see how Ripa and Consuelos commemorated Joaquin’s big day: