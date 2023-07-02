Life in plastic is fantastic for the Kardashian-Jenner girls!

To celebrate the upcoming Barbie movie, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian brought their daughters and nieces to the World of Barbie experience in Los Angeles.

“Barbie girls in a Barbie world 💕,” Kim, 42, captioned a Sunday, July 2, Instagram carousel, sharing photos of her youngest daughter Chicago, 5, hanging with her cousins True, Dream and Stormi.

The Skims mogul, for her part, shares Chicago and her three siblings — North, 10, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 4 — with ex-husband Kanye West. True, 5, is the daughter of Khloé, 39, and her ex Tristan Thompson, who also share 11-month-old son Tatum. Dream, 6, and Stormi, 5, are the respective daughters of Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The World of Barbie experience is yet another way Barbie is coming into the real world ahead of the film. Meanwhile AirBnB is celebrating the Barbie movie — which hits theaters on July 21 — by bringing the doll’s iconic beachfront home to the real world. Guests — including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family — are able to experience what life in the pink-hued residence is like and even try on some of Ken’s outfits.

Scroll down to see photos from Kim and Khloé’s visit: