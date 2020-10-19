Boo! Kim Kardashian brought her kids to Nights of the Jack on Sunday, October 18, for a Halloween maze.

“Oh, my gosh, guys,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, could be heard saying from behind the camera in her Instagram Story. “Spider webs? There’s a spider that’s trying to get me in there.”

The reality star, who shares North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 17 months, with Kanye West, continued to gasp while little ones could be heard screaming. “Mommy, look!” one of the E! personality’s children continued to yell. “Rainbow pumpkins!”

Kardashian and West, 43, took their kids on the same outing in October 2019. The couple were “hands-on” at the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

“You can tell that they are really in love and have fun together,” the insider said. “North stuck by Kim’s side the whole time. Kim was being a great mom and attentive to all her children. Kanye let her do her thing.”

Last weekend, the makeup mogul’s two youngest kids enjoyed a pumpkin painting party with their aunt Khloé Kardashian as well as their cousins True, 2, Stormi, 2, and Dream, 3.

“Collecting Memories With My Favorite People,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 36, wrote alongside Instagram photos of their fall fun. The Revenge Body host went on to share photos of Chicago with pink paint on her hands and Psalm with purple paint in his hair.

While the toddlers crafted, Kim’s eldest two kids vacationed in Colorado with their parents. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 5-year-old son, Reign, joined North and Saint in their “adventures.”

As for Stormi, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter visited a pumpkin patch earlier this month with her parents. The toddler rode in a tractor and looked at crates of gourds and corn husks. Stormi rocked a face mask during the family outing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep scrolling for a glimpse inside Kim’s Sunday night with her children.