What matters most! Kim Kardashian posed for pictures with her and Kanye West’s four kids after the rapper’s Friday, July 31, Twitter rant.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, smiled in a black dress and hoop earrings while holding Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, in her lap with North, 7, and Saint, 4, close by. The reality star’s grandma, Mary Jo Campbell, and mom, Kris Jenner, joined her in some of the photos.

The slideshow came hours after West, 43, tweeted, “I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me. … I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”

The Grammy winner also tweeted about the “tactic of 4 D’s: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss [and] To Destroy,” adding, “I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here.”

The “Stronger” rapper first raised eyebrows at a July 19 South Carolina rally for his proposed presidential candidacy when he opened up about considering aborting his and Kardashian’s first child. That same day, the Chicago native went on to tweet about “trying to divorce” the makeup mogul.

The KKW Beauty creator took to Twitter on July 22, speaking out about her husband’s bipolar disorder. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote in her Instagram statement. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The E! personality went on to write, “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder.”

While the pair are on “different trajectories,” they are trying to make their relationship work, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 29.

