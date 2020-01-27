Flying for His Girls

Kobe started frequently using helicopters in order to see his daughters more often, he explained to Alex Rodriguez and Dan “Big Cat” Katz in December 2018. “I was sitting in traffic and wound up missing, like, the school play because I was sitting in traffic. These things just kept mounting,” he said at the time. “And I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft, but still not compromise family time. That’s when I looked into helicopters to be able to get down and back in 15 minutes, and that’s how it started. So my routine was always the same. Weights early in the morning, kids to school, fly down, practice like crazy, do my extra work, media, everything I needed to do, fly back, get back in the carpool line, pick my kids up.” He kept that routine up, even when his wife offered to take over.