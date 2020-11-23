Family Time Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Family Album By Maria Fitzsimons November 23, 2020 Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram 18 15 / 18 July 2020 The fashion designer celebrated a “beautiful 4th” of July with her three children. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing Cyber Deals Are Here! Our 21 Top Picks From the Nordstrom Sale Up to 50% Off Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News