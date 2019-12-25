Holidays With Us Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Surprise Stormi With Trolls’ Poppy: ‘Best Day Ever’ By Rebecca Strassberg December 25, 2019 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Fast Friends Stormi and Poppy held hands on Christmas Eve. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News