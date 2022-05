Logging Off

Kylie thought she’d leave social media after becoming a mom. “Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram,” she told ELLE U.K. in 2015, when she had about 46 million Instagram followers. ”You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don’t know, live life.” She was still using the photo sharing platform regularly in 2022, with over 336 million followers.