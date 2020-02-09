Celebrations Malika Haqq Celebrates Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower With Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kris Jenner By Kathy Campbell February 8, 2020 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 8 7 / 8 Cravings A cereal bar was set up because of the mom-to-be’s cravings for sugary breakfast treats. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News