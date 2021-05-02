Babies Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Son August’s Baby Album: Pics By Riley Cardoza May 2, 2021 Mandy Moore’s son Gus and Hilary Duff’s daughter Mae. Courtesy of Mandy Moore/Instagram 15 15 / 15 Meeting Mae Gus had a playdate with Hilary Duff’s daughter Mae in May 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Josh Duggar’s Parents and Sisters Break Silence on Child Porn Charges: ‘We Are Disturbed’ 19 Kids and Counting’s Josh and Anna Duggar: A Timeline of Their Relationship Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News