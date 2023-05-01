Girl gang! Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are proud girl parents to their three daughters.

The Meta founder and his spouse — who wed in May 2012 — welcomed their first daughter, Maxima, in December 2015 after suffering multiple miscarriages.

“Priscilla and I have some exciting news,” Zuckerberg previously wrote via Facebook, which was rebranded as Meta in 2021, in July 2015. “We’re expecting a baby girl! This will be a new chapter in our lives. We’ve already been so fortunate for the opportunity to touch people’s lives around the world. Now we’ll focus on making the world a better place for our child and the next generation.”

He added at the time: “We’ve been trying to have a child for a couple of years and have had three miscarriages along the way. You feel so hopeful when you learn you’re going to have a child. You start imagining who they’ll become and dreaming of hopes for their future. You start making plans, and then they’re gone. It’s a lonely experience. Most people don’t discuss miscarriages because you worry your problems will distance you or reflect upon you — as if you’re defective or did something to cause this. So you struggle on your own.”

Nearly two years after Max’s healthy arrival, the couple announced that they were expecting baby No. 2. Daughter August was born in August 2017.

“Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August! We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn’t grow up too fast,” the social media mogul wrote on his Facebook page at the time, announcing his little one’s arrival. “August, we love you so much and we’re so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us.”

Zuckerberg and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative cofounder have since shared many of their daughters’ milestones and hobbies via Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms.

“I haven’t fenced in a long time, but watching Lee Kiefer at the Olympics inspired me to start teaching Max. She loves it,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram in August 2021, sharing a pic with his eldest daughter en guard.

Zuckerberg and Chan revealed one year later that they were expecting another baby, who arrived in March 2023.

“Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg,” the tech entrepreneur gushed via Instagram at the time, revealing the infant’s name and first photo. “You’re such a little blessing.”

Scroll below to see the Facebook founder and Chan’s sweetest family photos: