Nick Castellanos is a fan favorite in the MLB, but his biggest fans are right at home.

Castellanos was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2010, making his professional baseball debut three years later. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2019, later signing a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds. His time with the team was cut short in 2021 when he opted to sign a five-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

As his sports career took off, Castellanos achieved another major milestone: fatherhood. He welcomed son Liam in 2013 with high school sweetheart Vanessa Hernandez, whom he wed in 2015. The former couple called it quits two years later.

Liam spends most of his time with his mother in Florida, making his appearances at Castellanos’ Phillies games rare — but his dad isn’t the only one excited to see him at the ballpark. Liam has become a star in his own right.

“[It’s] amazing,” Castellanos gushed in an October 2023 postgame interview after the Phillies secured their place in the NLCS playoffs. “I’m fortunate that he’s able to feel these moments just so it’s real for him. These memories are going to be something he can always look back on the rest of his life.”

Along with Liam, Castellanos shares son Otto with wife Jessica Hernandez. The pair began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in 2021, welcoming Otto one year later.

Scroll down for a glimpse of Nick’s sweet bond with his sons: