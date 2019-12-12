Famous little faces! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son was one of the most Googled babies of 2019, along with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s youngest.

The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, welcomed their son on May 6, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor made his debut two days later. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the Suits alum told members of the press at the time. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days. … It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

As for the former military pilot, he gushed, “I am so incredibly proud of my wife, and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon. This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there. It’s been amazing.”

Three days after the royal baby’s birth, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars’ fourth child arrived via surrogate, joining siblings North, 6, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 22 months. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” the Selfish author tweeted, adding, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

The reality star went on to write, “We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.”

