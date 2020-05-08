Something special to celebrate! When it comes to Mother’s Day plans, these celebrity moms know what they want — and are sharing the details with Us Weekly exclusively.

On Sunday, May 12, Shay Mitchell, her boyfriend, Matte Babel, and their 6-month-old daughter, Atlas, will be spending the holiday the same way they’ve spent every day quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going to be doing it in the comfort of our own home, as I hope everybody else is,” the actress, 33, told Us. “We’ll be spending time with Atlas, maybe setting up some cool little picnic in the living room, watching a show, eating food. That’s kind of what we do every day.”

The Dollface star will also be helping Pampers #ShareTheLove while social distancing on Sunday.

“Mother’s Day this year is going to be a little bit different than I think that any of us expected with just the circumstances that we’re in right now making things a bit more difficult,” the Béis Travel creator explained to Us. “Using the hashtag #ShareTheLove and by writing the love to other moms out there just kind of makes them feel a little more supported. I think we should do it on Mother’s Day and every day.”

The Canadian star isn’t the only celebrity celebrating Mother’s Day for the first time. Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East, welcomed their baby girl, Drew, now 6 months, in November 2019.

The Olympian gymnast, 28, doesn’t know if the professional football player, also 28, has anything special planned for her, but “hopes” he does.

“Otherwise, that could be an argument,” the Winning Balance author joked to Us.

Tia Mowry wants to “sleep in” before hanging out at home with her son, Cree, 8, and daughter, Cairo, 2, but has post-quarantine Mother’s Day plans — a mani-pedi! “What I can’t wait to do is get my nails done,” the Sister, Sister alum gushed to Us.

Keep scrolling more celebrity moms’ candid confessions about their dream Mother’s Day plans, from Bachelor’s Jade Roper to Dancing With the Stars’ Kym Johnson.