Dads Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’ By Riley Cardoza July 20, 2021 Courtesy Nick Cannon/Instagram 8 1 / 8 Perfect Pastime Cannon snapped a selfie while flying kites. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Kardashian-Jenner Women Love to Ditch Their Bras! See Photos of Kim, Kylie, Kendall and More So Much for the Duggar Dress Code! Pretty Much All of the ‘Counting On’ Girls Have Worn Pants Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos! More News