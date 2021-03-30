Meeting mom’s friends! Jessica Szohr’s 2-month-old daughter, Bowie, got a visit from Nina Dobrev on Monday, March 29.

“BOWIE,” the Vampire Diaries alum, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow with the little one. “My baby gurl made a baby gurl. Got to meet the newest (and cutest) member of the ‘lil backpacks’ and I’ll tell you what … she’s not only PERFECT, but she fits in with the squad perfectly.”

In the Canadian star’s first photo, she and the Gossip Girl alum, 35, gazed down at the infant. Dobrev went on to share pictures of the mother-daughter pair playing.

“I’m in love,” Dobrev added on her Instagram Story. “My heart is so full. She’s even perfect when she cries. I can’t with the cuteness.”

Dobrev went on to praise Bowie’s “beautiful mama,” calling Szohr’s boyfriend, Brad Richardson, a “lucky dawg.”

The couple announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child together. (The professional ice hockey player, 36, previously welcomed daughter Lexi with his ex-wife, Lauren Hunt.)

“Full of joy,” Szohr wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are over the moon excited to meet our little bundle of joy!”

Bowie arrived four months later. “Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey,” the Wisconsin native captioned her little one’s January debut. “Bowie Ella Richardson. This journey with Brad and Lexi, has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn’t know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special.”

The couple went public with their romance in March 2019, one month after Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship.

Szohr praised the athlete via Instagram while celebrating his birthday last month. “You have a calmness to you that makes people feel at ease around you,” the Orville alum captioned a throwback maternity shoot photo. “That is something that can’t be taught. You were simply born with it. You are incredible in every way possible. And you as a dad, well you are perfect at that.”

That same month, she called his “ray of sunshine” daughter the “best big sister” to Bowie.

