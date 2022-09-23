Mother-Daughter Costars

Daisy played Wilde’s onscreen daughter in Don’t Worry Darling.

“[That] is my real daughter, that’s Daisy and she was very good at playing my daughter,” Wilde gushed during a September 2022 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “She was wonderful. … I was a little meaner to her in the movie than I’d normally speak to her. It was like the drunk, 1950s version of me, I guess.”

She added: “It was really great to have her there. I really love that she was seeing me in that light, like, I thought, ‘Oh good, somewhere subconsciously this is seeping in that her mother is in charge and is supported by this awesome crew.’”