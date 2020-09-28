Pregnancies

Pregnant Brittany Cartwright and Husband Jax Taylor Reveal Sex of 1st Child

By
Pregnant Brittany Cartwright and Husband Jax Taylor Reveal Gender of 1st Child
 Courtesy Stassi Schroeder/Instagram
9
1 / 9
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Couldn’t Wait to Find Out

The mom-to-be was bubbling over with excitement before the big moment.

Back to top