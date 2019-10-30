Something sweet to celebrate! It’s almost time for pregnant Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, to welcome their first child.

The singer, 33, enjoyed a baby shower with the bull rider, 26, and a girls’ night with her friends, including Karreuche Tran, on Sunday, October 27.

This came four months after the Connecticut native revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram. “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” she wrote in June. “Love You Always & Forever.”

Fine added with a post of his own at the time: “Letter to my Daughter. I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your No. 1 fan.”

Her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs showed his support on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex.I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless. L O V E.”

The parents-to-be went public with their relationship in December 2018, two months after Cassie’s split from the rapper, 49, made headlines. The former couple called it quits after dating on and off for 11 years.

She and Fine got engaged last month after a cowboy-themed proposal. “I needed my family to be apart of it to make this day the most special,” the personal trainer wrote on social media in August. “Thank you for helping me plan.”

The Ohio native wed Cassie in September. “At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride!” she told Hatch earlier this month. “I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding! However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breast-feeding), I realized what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding. In the end, we had a beautiful intimate ceremony on a bluff overlooking Malibu during sunset. Everything was perfect.”

Keep scrolling for photos from the pregnant star’s baby shower on Sunday.