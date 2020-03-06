Making room! Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s nursery is all set ahead of their baby’s arrival.

“Another dream come true, @potterybarnkids designing our dream nursery!” the Flirty Dancing host, 39, captioned her February Instagram post. “We wanted a calm, chic, neutral and whimsical room to bring baby home to and they delivered in every way.”

In the social media upload, the actress cradled her baby bump with a smile while wearing a pink dress. She sat on a white chair, showing off the room’s triangle-patterned wallpaper, cream-colored rug and matching crib.

The former World of Dance host, who also shares her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, announced in September 2019 that she and Kazee, 44, are expecting.

“I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” the Tony winner told Us Weekly exclusively the following month. “There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

Dewan celebrated her baby shower last month, and the Broadway star proposed to her during the February gathering’s blessing circle.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you,” the Connecticut native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “You have my heart.”

Her fiancé added with a post of his own: “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s “dream” nursery for their first child together, featuring a Modernist Convertible Crib, a Baby Souk Nursery Rug, Chasing Paper Wallpaper and more.