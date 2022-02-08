A stunning shoot! Pregnant Tori Roloff posed for maternity pics ahead of her third child’s arrival.

“This pregnancy has been so much more than I could have ever asked God for,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, captioned a Monday, February 7, Instagram photo of herself cradling her budding belly in a lace dress.

The Oregon native, who shares son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2, with husband Zach Roloff, added, “I was so nervous this one would be difficult after my super difficult pregnancy with Lilah. But it’s been the opposite. It’s been actually quite easy (minus the tiredness). I barely had time to dwell on feeling crummy though, because @moniqueserraphotography sent me some more sneaks and it’s just even more of a reminder of how grateful and blessed I truly am.”

The TLC personality went on to reference her 2020 miscarriage, writing that she is “grateful for the ability to carry a healthy baby.”

The photographer concluded, “I feel like my love for this body has been better this go around too because of everything we’ve been through. I still struggle some days with how I look, but then I see photos like this that make me feel like a complete goddess.”

Bringing Up Bates alum Carlin Bates commented on the social media upload with heart-eye emojis, while 19 Kids and Counting’s Jill Duggar wrote, “Gorgeous!”

Tori announced in November 2021 that she and Zach, 31, have a rainbow baby on the way.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the expectant star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

In a post of his own, Zach gushed that his wife is “looking as beautiful as ever” ahead of baby No. 3.

The following month, Tori told her Instagram followers that she had reached the “halfway point” of her pregnancy.

“Grow baby grow!” the reality star captioned a black-and-white photo in January. “Focusing my thoughts on how [badass] this body is to be able to grow a baby instead of the extra love (as Zach puts it) that’s popped up everywhere. I just love this babe so much already.”

Keep scrolling to see the pregnant star’s maternity shoot, featuring sweet appearances from Zach, Jackson and Lilah.