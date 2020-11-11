Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Pregnant Scheana Shay Reveals Sex of Her 1st Child: Party Pics

By
Vanderpump Rules Scheana Shay Reveals Sex Her Brock Davies 1st Child Kristen Doute
 Courtesy Scheana Shay/YouTube
11
10 / 11
podcast
Flash_600x338

Feeling the Love

The reality star celebrated her baby news with former Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute.

 

Back to top