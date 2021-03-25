Babies Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby Reveals Newborn Son’s Name, 1st Photo of His Face By Riley Cardoza March 25, 2021 Photos courtesy of Sweet Me Photography 4 3 / 4 Hanging Out Ashley and Michael sat on their couch with Dean and Dylan. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News