Family fun in Florida! Christine Brown and Janelle Brown enjoyed a joint Disney World trip with their kids.

“Loving this vacation!” Christine, 49, captioned a Monday, March 14, Instagram slideshow with her children and family friends. “Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I’ve been wanting them for years! And they actually smiled and posed for a photo!”

The Hand Raised: The Barns of Montana author’s son, Paedon, 23, commented on the social media upload: “So jealous!!!!!!!!!!!”

As for Janelle, 52, Christine’s fellow Sister Wives star gave a glimpse of their “Disney fun” with her daughter Maddie, 26, and grandkids.

The Strive With Janelle creator first posted about her Florida trip on Saturday, March 12. “In Orlando for a Plexus Leadership Retreat. Best part ? Maddie and Christine and several of the kids joining me,” Janelle gushed via Instagram. “Yesterday we spent some time at the pool. I just loved this shot of [my granddaughter] Evie and [Christine’s daughter] Ysabel.”

The vacation came four months after Christine announced her separation from Kody Brown. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a November 2021 statement. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

While Kody, 53, is still married to Janelle, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, Kody questioned Janelle’s “loyalty” after she spent Thanksgiving in Utah with their kids. (His marriage to Robyn, 43, is the only one recognized by law.)

“How you love a man is to respect him,” the Wyoming native said in a season 16 episode of the TLC show. “And so I’m sitting here just appreciating where I’m at and who’s with me.”

The real estate agent clapped back at the implication, saying, “There’s all this discussion about loyalty and respect, and I thought in marriage that was mutual. I thought you were supposed to give it both ways, not just that all the respect and all the loyalty flows to one person.”

Earlier this year, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Janelle was “strongly considering separating” from Kody, who has also frequently vocalized issues in his marriage to Meri, 51.

In a January episode, Kody revealed that he and his first wife haven’t been physically intimate in a decade and will “not ever … be in a conjugal relationship” in the future.

“He’s spending all his time with Robyn,” another insider told Us that same month. “The others are in their own world, living their own lives.”